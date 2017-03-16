Greek shipping registry falls to 3rd place in terms of Greek-owned vessels; still first in terms of tonnage

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A negative milestone, after many years, was revealed this week with the announcement that the Greek registry of ocean-going vessels fell from first place to third in terms retaining Greek-owned vessels, although it still ranks first in terms of tonnage (dwt).

The figures were released by the Greek shipowners’ Committee in London.

Specifically, based on figures up until March 1, 2017, Greek-flagged vessels above 1,000gt reached 747 – which translates into 43,710,877gt and 75,209,907 dwt.

The figure is 62 vessels less than in February 2016.

First place among Greek-owned vessels is held by the Marshall Islands registry, a flag of convenience. The latter registry added 74 Greek-owned vessels. Second-place is held by the long-time flag-of-convenience registry of Liberia.