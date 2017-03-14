Archaeologists: Vergina fortifications date to reign of post-Alexander King Cassander

Tuesday, 14 March 2017 19:43
UPD:19:52

The excavation work and research of Vergina's walls and acropolis, conducted over the past decade, was presented this week at an archaeological conference at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.
A- A A+

Excavation works over the 2016 season at the Vergina archaeological site brought to light a wall dated to the Macedonian period, a development that long-time researchers of the specific dig said changes perceptions about the ancient city.

The excavation work and research of Vergina's walls and acropolis, conducted over the past decade, was presented this week at an archaeological conference at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In his presentation, Prof. Panagiotis Faklaris and his assistant, Dr. Vassiliki Stamatopoulou, detailed the findings at one of the pre-eminent Macedonian era monuments of northern Greece, namely, Vergina's fortifications.

The defence works, according the researchers, are dated to the reign of post-Alexander regent King Cassander - roughly between 315 and 297 BC.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών