Another double-digit lead for ND over SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party continued to enjoy a comfortable double-digit lead against ruling SYRIZA party in the latest opinion poll published in the country.

Specifically, ND was preferred by 31 percent of respondents in a poll conducted by the Opinion Poll firm and published by the conservative-leaning Athens daily "Eleftheros Typos" on Sunday. Leftist SYRIZA was preferred by 14.5 percent of respondents -- meaning a 16.5-percentage point lead for the center-right party.

Similar to previous polls, ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) polled 6.7 percent; the Communist Party (KKE) 5.6 percent and a PASOK-led socialist grouping 5.5 percent.

No other party fielded support above 3 percent, which in a general election is the threshold that must be exceeded for Parliament representation.