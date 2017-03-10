Tsipras says he's asked Lagarde to clarify IMF's position on Greek program

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday told EU counterparts that the crisis-battered country does not need continuing austerity, but rather a boost in its growth prospects.

The increasingly embattled Tsipras, who’s seen his personal popularity and that of his leftist-rightist coalition government implode in recent opinion polls, briefed reporters in Brussels over his address at an EU Summit.

He repeated that his government wants the re-inclusion of Greek bonds as collateral for admission into the ECB’s Quantitative Easing stimulus program and detailed medium-term debt relief measures – the latter being a standing demand by the IMF as well.

The leftist leader also reiterated his government’s intent to achieve a “reconstruction” of the economic sector in Greece, without going into specific details.

Furthermore, he revealed that he is in contact with IMF chief Christine Lagarde, “it is true that I requested that the Fund clarify its position (on the Greek program) and not to waste time... I requested that the IMF’s commitment not come on an ala carte basis … we need to reach a solution on the (debt) problem,” he told reporters.

Beyond the ubiquitous discussions, deliberations and negotiations over yet another Greek bailout and Athens’ "give-and-take" negotiations with institutional creditors, Tsipras also mentioned relations with Turkey, something he has infrequently broached in the past.

The Greek premier said he briefed European peers over what he called an “intensification of provocative rhetoric and Turkish military activity in the Aegean.”

In repeating a standing Greek foreign policy mantra, Tsipras said the country continues to be a foundation of peace and stability in the wider region, “but will remain firm in its defense of international law and its sovereign rights”.