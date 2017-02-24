New US Treasury Sec't: Greek crisis is principally Europe’s problem

Prospects of a more flexible IMF participation in the Greek bailout, due to whatever policy changes in Washington by the Trump administration, more-or-less fell by the wayside on Thursday with high-profile statements by new US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said the country's economic crisis is "principally Europe’s problem."

The former Goldman Sachs executive banker was quoted by the WSJ, which also projected that the Trump administration will advocate a strict stance by the Fund vis-a-vis the Greek program.

“This is primarily a European issue. We’re speaking to our European counterparts and the IMF on this, but this is obviously being led by our European counterparts.” Mnuchin said on Wednesday.