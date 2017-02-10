Meeting between Greek side, creditors ends; no date for return of negotiators

According to reports, progress was made during the meeting to bridge difference and continue talks towards concluding a second review of the Greek bailout, although no date was cited for a return of creditors' negotiators back to Athens (file photo).
A meeting in Brussels between high-ranking representatives of Greece's institutional creditors with a Greek delegation led by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos ended just before 8 p.m. local time.

In statement afterwards, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem underlined:

"Today the Greek minister of Finance, the institutions (European Commission, ECB, ESM and IMF) and I had a constructive meeting on the state of play of the second review ... There is a clear understanding that a timely finalization of the second review is in everybody's interest. We made substantial progress today and are close to common ground for the mission to return to Athens the coming week. We will take stock of the further progress of the second review during the next Eurogroup."

