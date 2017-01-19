Two Greek shipping companies acquire 2 vessels from troubled Hanjin

Two Greek-controlled shipping companies, Chartworld and Golden Union, have purchased a same number of post-Panamax vessels from bankrupt Korean multinational Hanjin Shipping.

The vessels were identified as the "N Buchanan" and "N Odessa", both listed at 114,650 dwt, built in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

According to Lloyd's List, Chartworld -- controlled by the Kollakis family -- purchased the vessels for 13 million USD each, with "N Odessa" remaining in its fleet, and with the "N Buchanan" winding up with Golden Union, controlled by the Veniamis family.

The two Chinese-built vessels were purchased directly from the creditor bank that served as a major lender to Hanjin.