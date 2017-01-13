Minister: US Navy interest in Piraeus-area ship repair potential

By L. Karageorgos

The relevant shipping and island policy minister on Thursday cited what he called a "huge interest" by the US Navy in using facilities in the greater Piraeus port area for maintenance and repair works on its Sixth Fleet vessels.

The US Navy's Sixth Fleet has for decades been deployed in the Mediterranean.

Minister Panayiotis Kouroumblis made the comment during an informal briefing of reporters, and after saying that Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has assigned him and Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas the task of resuscitating the recession-battered Piraeus shipbuilding and repair zone.

Without going into details, save for saying that the entire effort will be of a "developmental nature", Kouroumblis said the management situation at the Hellenic Shipyards must be cleared up, with the other shipyard in Elefsina support as well, along with the entire zone.

He also cited possible funding through the so-called Juncker stimulus plan, new vessels and maintenance for Greek coast guard assets and conversions for ocean-going vessels ahead of new maritime fuels coming on line after 2020.