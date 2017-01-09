Snow, frost covers most of Greece on Mon.

Most of Greece, including the Aegean islands as far south as Crete, were covered with snow on Monday, excluding the plains of the greater Athens area, the most populous region in the country.

The temperature in the northern border city of Florina, in fact, fell to minus 18C overnight.

As expected, practically all mountainous areas were covered in snow, with certain parts of the country cut-off from traffic, due to frozen and snow-blocked roadways. Sporadic power and water outages were also reported.

The coastal town of Kymi, on the eastern side of the large island of Evia, which itself straddles the eastern coast of central Greece, reported more than two meters of snow on the ground as of Monday morning. To the north of Evia (Euboea), the small Sporades islands of Alonissos and Skopelos were also particularly hard hit by snowfall, more than a meter on the ground falling within the last 48 hours.