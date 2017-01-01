Greek shipping 6th in terms of new vessel orders in 2016; overall shipbuilding sector down

Greek shipping interests were sixth in terms of orders for new vessels in 2016, with orders totaling 1.9 billion US dollars, as the entire shipbuilding sector shrunk during the year due to surplus capacity.

LNG carriers and tankers dominated new orders by Greek shipping interests.

According to Clarksons, the biggest customers for new vessels in 2016 were US-based companies, with 7.5 billion USD. Roughly 92 percent of the US orders were for new cruise ships.

Chinese interests were second, at four billion USD, mostly bulk carriers and tankers, ordered from Chinese shipyards by subsidiaries of state-controlled companies.

Finally, Malaysian interests were in third place, 3.1 billion USD, mostly in cruise ships.