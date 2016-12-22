Mitsotakis: Tsipras a PM of 'perpetual austerity'

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday continued to ramp up his criticism of Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and his government, pointing to what he called their attempt to entrench a "systematic division" of the people.

Mitsotakis, whose party's is enjoying double-digit leads in all mainstream opinion polls conducted over the last six months, charged that Tsipras is ensnaring the country into a vicious cycle of recession, complete with a new round of austerity measures, such as pension cuts and tax hikes.

His statements came during a television interview on Thursday with the state-run news agency.

In directly taking aim at the leftist Tsipras, Mitsotakis said the latter is emerging as a "prime minister of perpetual austerity".

Moreover, the pro-reform Mitsotakis, a former minister, repeated his demand for snap elections, underlining that if successful in any coming poll his government will not proceed with public sector firings. In terms of the latter, he referred to a "vile propaganda" by the current government.

Additionally, although he appeared certain of a ND victory in any coming election, he said he would attempt to achieve the widest possible parliamentary majority by reaching out to other parties in Parliament. However, Mitsotakis said he was not interested in pre-election cooperation leading to the ballot box.