Power Pass: The payment of financial aid for power bills starts on Friday

The payment of the extraordinary financial aid from the state budget to cover part of the increase in the cost of electricity consumption for domestic consumers in the period from December 1, 2021 until May 31, 2022, will start on Friday, July 15, the Ministry of Finance announced.

The action is carried out with the cooperation of the Ministries of Finance, Digital Governance and Environment and Energy.

The so-called Power Pass provides cash rebates ranging from 18 euros to 600 euros for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and 31 May, 2022 and covers 60% of the surplus charges on bills from sharply higher energy prices, minus the state subsidies and any discounts given by the providers.

Beneficiaries include households with a net family income in 2020 of up to 45,000 euros and homes with non-fixed price contracts (contracts that follow wholesale energy market price fluctuations). It chiefly concerns the primary residence of a household, but also applies to rentals for dependent students that are studying away from home (within Greece). In cases where there are two beneficiaries for the same home, the rebate is split between them.

Source: ANA-MPA