Economou: Off the agenda debate in parliament on social policy on July 6

Monday, 27 June 2022 14:59
Greece is fully covered by the European Council's unanimous adoption of the conclusions regarding Turkish provocations, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had also stated after the summit in Brussels," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in a press briefing on Monday.

He also said that the government expresses its satisfaction over European Council's decision to grant candidate-state status to Moldova and Ukraine, as well as the prospect of candidate-state status to Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina subject to specific conditions. 

Economou underlined that the government is implementing strong social policies that will be presented in detail in an off-the-agenda debate in parliament at a leaders' level on July 6, at yjr prime minister's request.

Source: ANA-MPA


