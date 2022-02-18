PM Mitsotakis to have series of contacts on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference

Amid the sensitive and critical geopolitical situation due to the developments in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected, according to government sources, to have a series of important diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The prime minister will initially meet with a delegation of US Senators and lawmakers led by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham at a time when Greek-American relations are at an all-time high, with the 3 + 1 regional bloc gaining ground at a parliamentary level following the ratification of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act together with the US defense budget in December 2021.

The prime minister will also meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Israel, Benjamin Gantz. Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will also participate in the meeting. According to the same sources, the excellent level of bilateral relations will be confirmed, while the discussion will focus on both international developments and Turkey's ongoing aggressive rhetoric.

