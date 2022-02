Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his abhorrence over the murder of a 19-year-old in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

The young man was walking with friends when they were attacked and injured, he fatally, over sports team rivalry by the perpetrators.

Mitsotakis, who is in Thessaloniki to meet with New Democracy party MPs and local officials, asked in a phone call with the Citizen Protection Ministry asked that the crime be given priority in investigations.

Source: ANA-MPA