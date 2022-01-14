PM Mitsotakis on TV interview: Second increase in minimum wage on May 1

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce new support measures for workers and businesses in sectors most affected by the public health restrictions, in an interview on ANT1 TV scheduled to be broadcast at 23:45 on Thursday.

Restrictions related to the private and public sectors were put into effect on December 30 and remain in effect until January 23 to stem the progress of novel coronavirus infections.

Mitsotakis is expected to announce a second increase in minimum wage that will take effect as of May 1, in addition to and higher than the raise effected on January 1.

He said the measures will be detailed by the ministries of Labor and Finance on Friday. In addition, he revealed that the food services sector (bars, cafes and restaurants) and the cultural sector (including actors) will be also supported, as they were among those most heavily affected by restrictions in attendance ratios and opening hours, especially over the Christmas holidays.

Source: ANA-MPA