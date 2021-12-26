Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias dies

Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias died on Sunday 26 December at the age of 92. He was born in the village Molybdoskepastos of Ioannina and was son of major general Grigorios Papoulias.

In 1974 he became member of the political party PASOK and was elected MP with PASOK for 26 years (1977-2004).

He was elected President of the Hellenic Republic in February 2005 from the first round and was re-elected president on February 3, 2010.

Papoulias was married to May (Maria) Panou and had three daughters.

Source: ANA-MPA