First section of Elliniko project, the 'Experience Park', opens its doors in Athens

The first step in establishing the world's biggest coastal metropolitan park was made on Monday, when the Experience Park that forms part of the Elliniko redevelopment project opened its doors to the public. Covering an area of seven hectares, roughly half the size of the National Gardens, this is the first area of greenspace and recreation envisaged as part of the Elliniko project.

It forms part of the Metropolitan Park being created on the site of the former international airport at Elliniko, in one of the biggest urban redevelopment projects in Europe, which will create one of the biggest parks in the world.

The specific section of the park was delivered by Lamda Development ahead of schedule, six months after the relevant agreement was signed. According to the company's announcement, 500 trees and 55,000 Mediterranean varieties of plants have been planted, according to a design based on local biodiversity. The project was designed using sustainable development principles, signalling a new, environmentally-friendly approach that includes the collection of rain water for water supply needs, minimising the use of fertilisers and pesticides and using local materials for architectural elements, such as paths and benches.

The park features a fountain with hundreds of jets of water, an outdoor fitness area, a playground with environmentally-friendly equipment and a Zen garden with water elements.

Especially for the holiday season, from December 20 to January 9, the Experience Park will offer the most beautiful and immersive Christmas experience, with two exceptional light installations seen in Greece for the first time: The Stalactite, with particularly bright patterns, synchronised to music, with the signatures of artists Christopher Bauder and Boris Divider, and the Helios, an impressive light installation designed by the Algorithm team, which creates a landscape full of light, movement, and rhythm.

The park has also been decked out for Christmas, with a 17-metre Christmas tree made up of 180 real trees that will be donated for reforestation after the holidays. Visitors can also enjoy culinary treats prepared by Akis Petretzikis, Ilias Skoulas, Lukumades, ÉSOPHY and ethnic flavours proposed by Esteban and Falafeladiko.

During the holiday season and until January 9, the park will be open between 17:00-22:00 on all days and can be entered, without charge, from Vouliagmenis Avenue near the Elliniko metro station, while free parking is also provided.

The recommendations of healthcare authorities are followed for the safety of visitors.

Source: ANA-MPA