Greece confirms 6,950 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 72 deaths; 551 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 6,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 15 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 838,824 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 105 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,727 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 72 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 16,838. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 551 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 84.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 460 (83.48 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 91 (16.52 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,404 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Source: ANA-MPA