Covid-19 outbreak: 70 related deaths in Greece on Wed.; ICU cases ease to 707

Related Covid-19 deaths in Greece over the past 24-hour period on Wednesday reached 70, while the number of intubated patients suffering from acute symptoms of the virus eased to 707. New single-day confirmed infections reached 2,489 from 63.107 tests conducted the previous day.

The new fatalities bring the death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic to 11,211, with 95.2 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

In terms of the ICU cases, 82.9 suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The average age of new confirmed positive cases is 44.