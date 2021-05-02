First charter flight of the season lands on Kos from Zurich

What was billed as the first charter flight of the 2021 season in Greece arrived on Saturday evening, the day before Orthodox Easter Sunday, on the Dodecanese island of Kos.

The Edelweiss Air flight carried 25 Swiss holiday-makers from Zurich.

The tourists are not required to stay in a seven-day quarantine, as they have had a negative result within the past 72 hours for Covid-19 using the PCR method before entering the plane. Alternately, other tourists clutched their vaccination certificate.

On Sunday, a Ryanair passenger jet landed on Kos - an island known for its "all-inclusive" resorts - from Berlin, inaugurating weekend flights from the German capital to the destination.