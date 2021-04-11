Of more than 150K Covid-19 self-tests conducted on HS pupils, teachers around Greece 408 reported as positive

Out of more than 150,000 Covid-19 self-tests conducted on high school students and teachers around Greece, 408 were reported by parents and guardians as coming back positive, ostensibly a positive rate of 0.27 percent.

Free self-tests were provided, via neighborhood pharmacies, to each high school pupil and teacher - one per week - with a negative reading necessary for the pupil to return to reopened schools on Monday.

Based on results registered on a special education ministry internet platform, 236 students and 172 staff members declared a positive reading for Covid-19.

A repeat test is now mandated, while those testing positive cannot attend classes.

