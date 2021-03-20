Partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Greece as of Mon.

The Greek government on Friday proceeded with a partial easing of restrictions in place to reduce exposure to the Covid-19 virus, even as the so-called “second wave” of the pandemic is now surging in the country.

At the same time, the government announced that free rapid tests will be made available for pickup at pharmacies around the country. A citizen will need to present their personal healthcare code to pickup the kit, with two allocated per week. The goal is for 10 million tests to be conducted weekly, up from 300,000 today.

In terms of the easing of restrictions, the curfew for non-essential movement outdoors will me moved up to 9 p.m.; archaeological sites will be opened to visitors; personal care shops, such as beauty salons, will open on an appointment-only basis, while personal outdoor exercise will be facilitated.