Greek PM to Bloomberg: Situation will be much improved in Greece by April

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:50
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday reiterated his proposal for a EU-wide vaccination certificate, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, as the initiative is being promoted by center-right Greek government in order to boost prospects for the all-important and forthcoming summer tourism season.  

He also urged the European Union to ensure there are no more delays to vaccine supplies.

The entire interview is here:  

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-15/greece-tells-von-der-leyen-to-ensure-no-further-vaccine-delays

