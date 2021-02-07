Greek frigate heads to UAE this month

The Hellenic Navy frigate "Hydra" departed on Sunday in order to participate at the IDEX & Navdex 2021 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi later this month.

The presence of the Greek warship in the UAE comes after the signing of a bilateral protocol of military cooperation in 2021 between Greece and the Gulf nation.

The protocol was signed last December aboard the UAE corvette Baynunah, which docked at the port of Piraeus, immediately after its participation in the international air-sea exercise "Medusa".