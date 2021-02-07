Greek frigate heads to UAE this month

Sunday, 07 February 2021 22:18
UPD:22:22
ΓΕΝΙΚΟ ΕΠΙΤΕΛΕΙΟ ΕΘΝΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΓΕΕΘΑ
A- A A+

The Hellenic Navy frigate "Hydra" departed on Sunday in order to participate at the IDEX & Navdex 2021 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi later this month.  

The presence of the Greek warship in the UAE comes after the signing of a bilateral protocol of military cooperation in 2021 between Greece and the Gulf nation.

The protocol was signed last December aboard the UAE corvette Baynunah, which docked at the port of Piraeus, immediately after its participation in the international air-sea exercise "Medusa".

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών