Debate on 2021 draft state budget commences

A five-day debate in Parliament commenced on Friday on the 2021 draft state budget, with parties this year expected to focus on the unprecedented impact on the economy and society from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A roll-call vote is set for late night, or possibly after midnight, on Tuesday, although the budget is widely expected to be approved by a majority of MPs in the 300-deputy Parliament, given that ruling ND party fields a modest majority.

In presenting the draft budget on Friday, ND's rapporteur, Babbis Papadimitriou, referred to a realistic vision, one with consensus and adapted to today's needs.

Other parties' rapporteurs will take the podium over the weekend.