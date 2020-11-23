Covid-19 outbreak: Intubated patients continue to rise, slighly; new cases now 50% since last week into 3rd week of lockdown

Single-day coronavirus-related fatalities eased on Monday, to a reported 84, while the number of patients suffering from the virus in hospital ICUs again rising, with the number at 549 on Monday.

On a more optimistic note, the number of single-day new infections also eased, to 1,388, entering the third week of a three-week general lockdown set to expire on Nov. 30. More public health experts, nevertheless, believe the Greek government will extend restrictions, if not nationwide at least in regions where the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases are still being detected.

Since Saturday, the number of intubated patients for acute Covid-19 symptoms increased by nine. Conversely, positive tests for Covid-19 have dropped by 50 percent since last week.

The challenge now for the country's public healthcare system is to meet demand for ICUs, with 81 percent of units in the greater Athens area now occupied; 99 percent for northern Thessaloniki. Both regions also have the highest number of daily detected cases.