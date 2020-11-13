Covid-19 infections detected in N. Greece mink farms

Covid-19 infections at mink farms in northern Greece have resulted in the culling of the animals, Greek authorities announced on Friday, days after millions of mink were put down in Denmark after a mutated form of the coronavirus was detected.

One farm was in the Kozani prefecture, where its owner also tested positive.

Other infections were detected in a fur farm near the town of Siatista, which along with Kastoria, is the center of northern Greece's fur production. Out of 90 tests conducted on mink farmers and workers, six turned up positive. Rapid tests in Kastoria revealed another 10 infections among farm workers.

So far, no number was given regarding the cull.