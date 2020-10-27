Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed infections in Greece exceed 1,000 for first time; death toll at 593

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece exceeded the four-digit single-day threshold for the first time since the pandemic erupted, with 1,259 cases reported on Tuesday, compared to the previous 24-hour period.

Related fatalities reported on Tuesday reached 12.

Just as worrisome, the number of people being treated in hospital ICUs with acute Covid-19 symptoms also exceeded 100, at 102 patients listed on Tuesday.

The average age of coronavirus-stricken patients in ICUs is 65, with 96.1 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 277 patients previous treated in ICUs for Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged.

The death toll, meanwhile, reached 593 in the east Mediterranean country, with the average age of the victims reaching 79, and with 96.1 percent suffering from an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70.