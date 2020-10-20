Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day record of confirmed cases, 667, reported on Tues.

Greek public health authorities on Tuesday reported the worst single-day tally of confirmed coronavirus cases, 667, with another eight related fatalities also recorded.

The record high number brings the total in the east Mediterranean country to just shy of 26,500.

The number of people being treated in ICUs for Covid-19 infection remained more-or-less stable, at 87, compared to the past month. Of those, 93.1 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The death toll as of Tuesday rose to 528, with the average age of the victims being 79, and of which a whopping 96.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or was above the age of 70.