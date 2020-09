The first of three tests on 12 crew-members on a cruise ship that initially tested positive for Covid-19 have come back negative, with reports in Athens claiming that all 12 are negative.

Public health officials used a more complex test for detecting the virus.

The vessel, the Mein Schiff 6, remained docked on Tuesday morning at the port of Piraeus, after arriving from the Cyclades island of Milos.

If all clear, then the vessel will reportedly resume its cruise in the central Aegean.