The rates for this fiscal year's property tax, known as ENFIA by its Greek-language acronym, are expected by the weekend, with property owners called upon to pay the first of six installments by Sept. 30.

The total annual tax for each property will be sent to owners, after recalculations by the tax bureau in the wake of the Mitsotakis government's decision to exclude islands of less than 1,200 permanent residents from paying the levy.