Covid-19 outbreak: 358 new confirmed cases on Wed. in Greece; five more fatalities for total of 357

An autumn surge in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, with 358 positive tests reported over another 24-hour period, along with another five related fatalities.

Although still low when compared to other European countries, the figures over the past month are nearly up tenfold when compared to successive low double-digit.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece now exceeds 16,200.

Seventy-three people with severe cases of coronavirus remained in hospital ICUs on Wednesday, with the average age being 68.

The number of related deaths from the pandemic reached 357 in Greece, with the average age of the victims being 78; 96.9 percent of either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.