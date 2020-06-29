President of Greece's hotel federation: 20% occupancy around the country this week

One figure thrown out on Tuesday concerning hotel occupancy in Greece, in what's expected to be the worst tourism season in recent memory, is 20 percent on a nationwide level.

The figure was cited by the president of the national hoteliers' federation, Grigoris Tasios ,who spoke in a television interview.

One positive boost he cited was an accelerated holiday subsidy program for eligible families in Greece.

Covid-19 public assembly, travel and other restrictions and repercussions have cast a heavy shadow on Greece's all-important tourism and travel industry.

