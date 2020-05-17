Covid-19 outbreak: Archaeological sites to reopen across Greece on Mon.

Archeological sites across Greece, including the emblematic Acropolis in central Athens, as well as the main attractions across in the provinces, such as ancient Olympia, Mycenae and Delphi, will reopen to visitors on Monday, as the government is gradually easing strict restrictions imposed to prevent exposure to the Covid-19 virus.

The opening means that more than 200 open-air sites will open again.

Additionally, large shopping malls will also open on Monday, two weeks earlier than planned, a relevant minister announced on Friday.

The minister, Adonis Georgiadis, said the decision was taken after consulting with a committee of experts established to advise the government on how to best combat and manage the pandemic.