Covid-19 outbreak: No new fatalities reported in Greece; confirmed cases still low, at 2,726

Monday, 11 May 2020 18:12
UPD:18:16
INTIME SPORTS/ Δελτίο τύπου / POOL
A- A A+

Total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece reached 2,726 as of Monday, while the day was characterized by no new related deaths from a day earlier, and with the death toll remaining at 151.

Confirmed cases increased by 10 compared to the previous day, while nearly 100,000 tests have been conducted in the country. 

Thirty-two people remained on life support in ICUs around the country, most of whom are men with an underlying condition, and with an average age of 67. Conversely, 87 people once in critical condition have now recovered and exited ICUs.

Of the victims, all but 40 were men, with the average age 65, and with 93.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών