Covid-19 outbreak: No new fatalities reported in Greece; confirmed cases still low, at 2,726

Total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece reached 2,726 as of Monday, while the day was characterized by no new related deaths from a day earlier, and with the death toll remaining at 151.

Confirmed cases increased by 10 compared to the previous day, while nearly 100,000 tests have been conducted in the country.

Thirty-two people remained on life support in ICUs around the country, most of whom are men with an underlying condition, and with an average age of 67. Conversely, 87 people once in critical condition have now recovered and exited ICUs.

Of the victims, all but 40 were men, with the average age 65, and with 93.4 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.