Super markets sales surge in Greece since beginning of coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 23 April 2020 23:40
UPD:23:58
Super markets in Greece saw their turnover jump by 30.7 percent since the coronavirus epidemic began, between Feb. 24 and up until April 12, with total turnover during the specific period reaching 1.36 billion euros among the best-selling categories of goods.

According to figures released by the market research firm IRI, the higher sales during those seven weeks – on mainland Greece and Crete, sans the islands – the last week surveyed, up until April 12, posted a 35.2-percent increase in turnover from the corresponding week in 2019.

Since the beginning of the year and up to April 12, sales increased by 16.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.

Overall, the greater Athens area accounted for 54.2 percent of the turnover of that period; 10.7 percent by the greater Thessaloniki area. 

