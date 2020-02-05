IOBE sticks with Greek econ forecasts for 2020, 2021: 2.2 to 2.5%, 2.3 to 2.5%

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:35
UPD:18:38
INTIME NEWS/ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ
The Athens-based Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) on Wednesday insisted on its forecasts of economic growth in Greece below the government's forecasts for 2020 and 2021, namely, at 2.2 to 2.5 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent in 2019.

IOBE forecasts GDP growth at between 2.3 to 2.5 percent for 2021, below the government's projection of 2.8 percent.

According to the research body, economic growth will be fuelled by greater investment activity, in part to credit expansion, tax breaks for businesses, stepped up privatizations, a hike in exports and a recovering in private consumption.

 

 

 

