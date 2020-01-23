Mitsotakis at Davos: 'We don’t need Turkey’s permission' over possible east Med natgas transport

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed a more assertive position regarding what his government views as stepped up Turkish provocations throughout much of the eastern Mediterranean of late, telling Bloomberg on Thursday that Athens has observed a "constant state of provocation" and that Turkey is staking out Greek maritime zones.

The televised interview comes after his characteristic quip from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he underlined that “we don’t need Turkey’s permission,” to transport east Mediterranean natural gas deposits to Europe via Greece.

The entire interview is here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-23/mitsotakis-says-turkey-libya-deal-is-unacceptable-and-illegal

