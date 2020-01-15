Consortium led by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment edges closer to Helleniko site gaming concession

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 20:43
UPD:20:59
A- A A+

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

The Hellenic Gaming Commission has accepted a relevant competition committee's review of the two offers for an integrated resort casino concession at the Helleniko site, with the consortium comprised of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Athens-based Gek Terna acquiring the advantage after the rival offer by Hard Rock International was disqualified.

The development was widely expected after Hard Rock's offer was burdened with a erroneous date on a letter of guarantee, according to numerous media reports.

The gaming commission is expected to issue an official announcement - possibly by Friday - over the results. Members of the competition committee were tasked with review and approving legal documents and affirmations submitted by the two suitors.

Whatever appeals will be examined within a 10-day period after the official announcement is made.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών