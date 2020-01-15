Consortium led by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment edges closer to Helleniko site gaming concession

By T. Igoumenidi

The Hellenic Gaming Commission has accepted a relevant competition committee's review of the two offers for an integrated resort casino concession at the Helleniko site, with the consortium comprised of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Athens-based Gek Terna acquiring the advantage after the rival offer by Hard Rock International was disqualified.

The development was widely expected after Hard Rock's offer was burdened with a erroneous date on a letter of guarantee, according to numerous media reports.

The gaming commission is expected to issue an official announcement - possibly by Friday - over the results. Members of the competition committee were tasked with review and approving legal documents and affirmations submitted by the two suitors.

Whatever appeals will be examined within a 10-day period after the official announcement is made.