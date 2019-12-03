Average full-time private sector monthly salary in Greece at 1,166.76€ for May 2019

Greece's largest social security fund, EFKA, reported increases in private sector wages in May 2019, compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Daily wages were also up, by 3.27 percent.

The average monthly salary increased by 4.08 percent for businesses.

Out of a private sector workforce of just above 2.49 million people, 28.73 percent work part-time.

The average daily wages reach 50.67 euros for full-time employment, while average monthly salary is 1,166.76 euros; 24.68 and 409.21 euros, respectively, for part-time work.