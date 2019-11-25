Constitutional revision finally allows eligible ex-pat Greeks right to vote from abroad

Nine articles in Greece's constitution were ultimately revised on Monday, during a Parliament plenary vote that concluded a two-state process that began with the previous plenum, with most the most prominent change finally allowing eligible Greek voters living abroad the right to vote without having to return to the country.

The revision of Article 54, paragraph, allowing the change in the voting law was passed by 212 MPs, with leftist SYRIZA's 84 deputies voting against, and one MP voting "present". Three deputies were absent from the vote.

Monday marked the fourth time since 1975 that Greece's constitution was revised.

Another prominent revision - Article 32, paragraph 4 - abolishes the provision of dissolving Parliament in case MPs cannot elect a president of the republic. A relevant vote was 158 in favor (MPs of ruling New Democracy) to 139 against.

Other revisions included the elimination of a very brief statute of limitation period for criminal charges faced by serving or ex Cabinet ministers, harmonizing the period with the law that applies to all other citizens, as well as another revision that weakens an immunity clause for serving deputies.

Finally, a constitutional reference to a minimum guarantee income for citizens was passed by a margin of 190 in favor to 109 against.