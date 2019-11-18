Greek shipping interests lead global pack in terms of vessel purchases, new orders in 2019

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipping interests continue to lead other international players in terms of new orders for the current year, with 57 new vessels ordered, including pricey LNGs, all corresponding to 4.05 billion USD.

According to Vessels Value, which again presented the top five countries in terms of every type of vessel category, along with second hand, Greek shipping interests lead the global pack, with China a close second.

Specifically, Greek interests and shipowners recorded a total of 239 transactions and new order so far in 2019, a total outlay of 6.632 billion USD, while China's figures are 271 vessels, for 6.47 billion USD.