Essex-like tragedy avoided in NE Greece, as authorities intercept truck crammed with undocumented migrants

Αn Essex-like tragedy of dead bodies found in a lorry was avoided in northeastern Greece on Monday, when authorities discovered more than 80 third country nationals crammed into a truck's trailer on the westbound lane of a highway just outside the city of Xanthi.

Police stopped the vehicle for a routine check, whereby they discovered the human cargo in the truck.

According to local media reports , the would-be migrants, all young adult men, were been transported in horrendous conditions. The driver, a Georgian national, was arrested at the scene.

Ambulances transported those in the worst condition to area hospitals.