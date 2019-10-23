Draft amendment will allow purchase of 'Golden Visa' via POS, credit/debit card payment

The purchase of a so-called "Golden Visa" by third country nationals will soon be achieved via a POS terminal, as envisioned in a amendment included in a draft bill aimed to attract more foreign direct investment to the country.

A certified bank check and credit or debit card will also be an acceptable method of payment.

At present the Greek state maintains a 250,000-euro purchase of a property as the minimum investment for granting a long-term residency permit to a non-EU third country national.