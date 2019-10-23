Draft amendment will allow purchase of 'Golden Visa' via POS, credit/debit card payment

Wednesday, 23 October 2019 22:51
UPD:22:54
shutterstock
A- A A+

The purchase of a so-called "Golden Visa" by third country nationals will soon be achieved via a POS terminal, as envisioned in a amendment included in a draft bill aimed to attract more foreign direct investment to the country.

A certified bank check and credit or debit card will also be an acceptable method of payment.

At present the Greek state maintains a 250,000-euro purchase of a property as the minimum investment for granting a long-term residency permit to a non-EU third country national.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών