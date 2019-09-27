IMF regarding Greece: Reduce primary budget surplus target; GDP growth forecast 2% for 2019, 2020

An IMF report, released on Friday, called on the Greek government and its European partners to agree over a reduction in the current 3.5-percent primary budget surplus target that Athens must meet annually, stressing that a lower figure should take effect in 2020.

The Washington D.C.-based Fund said a lower fiscal target would boost the dynamic for economic growth, which it forecasts will not exceed 2 percent of GDP in 2019 and 2020. At the same time, the IMF reports cites a fiscal "gap" in the 2020 state budget.

The report, called a "Concluding Statement" by the IMF, cites the preliminary findings of its auditors at the end of a recent official staff visit to Greece.

The report reads:

The new government inherited a tepid economic recovery, one weighed down by crisis legacies and across-the-board policy reversals since program exit that further raised fiscal, financial, and external vulnerabilities. While the government has made a promising start in unblocking structural reforms and privatizations and is advancing the clean-up of bank balance sheets, a stronger effort in all policy areas is urgently needed if Greece is to become competitive within the currency union, eliminate the debt overhang, and achieve more inclusive growth.

The new government is rightly prioritizing growth but faces an uphill battle. Per capita income remains below pre-Euro Area accession levels, reflecting significant crisis legacies (high public debt, high non-performing loans, over-indebted borrowers), low productivity, a dearth of investment, a weak payment culture, and adverse demographics. Prospects were further dampened by what became a broad-based policy retreat following program exit in August 2018, with program-era reforms put on hold (e.g., fiscal structural reforms), canceled (e.g., the pre-legislated pension and personal income tax (PIT) reform packages), or reversed (e.g., key elements of the 2011-13 labor reforms and efforts to broaden the tax base and strengthen the payment culture). Growth is expected to be around 2 percent in 2019 and 2020. Near-term growth is benefiting from a cyclical recovery and improved market and consumer sentiment, which should translate into higher investment. Still, with long-term growth projected at 0.9 percent, it will take another decade and a half for real per-capita incomes to reach pre-crisis levels. Public debt-to-GDP is projected to trend down over the next decade with relatively low liquidity risks in the medium-term, though long-term sustainability is not assured under realistic macro assumptions. Still-weak banks dampen growth prospects and pose significant fiscal and financial stability risks. These and other factors leave Greece vulnerable to a range of external and domestic shocks. Considering Greece’s cyclical position and desirable policies in the medium term, staff assesses there is a substantial overvaluation of the real effective exchange rate. In this context, the new government should use its political mandate and improving investor sentiment to deploy a full range of policy tools and overcome long-standing vested interests, aiming to push long-term growth meaningfully above current projections. Fixing the banking sector, currently a misfiring engine of growth, is a top priority. The government’s goal of achieving single-digit non-performing exposures ratios by mid-2022 goes in the right direction and the proposed ‘Hercules’ asset protection scheme could provide significant support (though important details have yet to emerge). However, to fully restore asset quality, along with the quality and levels of bank capital, liquidity, and profitability, the new government should develop a more comprehensive, ambitious, and well-coordinated strategy. These efforts should be primarily market-based, with any public support subject to a dynamic cost-benefit analysis, and supported by further improvements in the legal framework (e.g., more efficient judicial processes and modernization of the insolvency regime). Residential mortgage protection and ad hoc tax and social security installment schemes have prevented meaningful debt restructuring and undermined the payment culture and should be permanently phased out.