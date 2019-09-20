Top govt meeting on Sat. to focus on resurgent refugee crisis; more than 2.2K irregular migrants arrive in a week

An extraordinary mini Cabinet meeting will take place at the Maximos Mansion government house on Saturday to focus on the resurgent migrant/refugee crisis in the Aegean, the government announced on Friday.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the meeting at noon.

According to reports, the situation on a handful of eastern Aegean islands that are the preferred destinations for migrant smuggling rings will be discussed, as well as the course of recently announced measures.

According to police authorities, between Monday and Friday this week, roughly 2,200 irregular migrants landed on the Greek isles after disembarking from the opposite Turkish coast.