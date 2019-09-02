Latest round of high court rulings in favor of Hellas Gold over Skouries mine; new govt promises immediate licenses

The relevant energy and environment ministry on Monday referred to a trio recent of high court rulings in favor of Hellas Gold, which operates the delay-fraught concession for the Skouries gold mine operations in northern Greece's Halkidiki prefecture.

In a direct criticism of the previous Tsipras government and ministry leadership, the announcement stated that "...the SYRIZA government, with its persistence and obsessions, acted as a constant obstacle to the promotion of investments and new job creation."

Greece's Council of State (CoS), the highest administrative court in the country, referred to three rulings, made known last week but still not officially published, that accepts Hellas Gold's appeals of three previous ministry decisions against the miner, the Greek subsidiary of Canadian multinational Eldorado Gold.

"These rulings have validated the criticism aimed at the previous government over its position regarding Skouries, which was negative in terms of the investment, the company's workers and the wider region...the ministry's new leadership will immediately and fully comply with the CoS rulings, and issue licenses," the statement read.