Reports: Loss-making PPC to unveil 500-mln€ rescue plan on Friday

Wednesday, 28 August 2019 20:37
UPD:20:40
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ
A- A A+

The new leadership of the Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's dominant but currently loss-making electricity utility, will reportedly unveil a rescue plan on Friday worth 500 million euros, revolving around the prospect of rate hikes which, however, will be off-set by a reduction in the VAT and "green" surcharges tacked on to consumers' bills.

According to reports widely circulated on Wednesday, the proposal by new PPC President and CEO Giorgos Stassis includes a direct increase in the price per kilowatt - off set by the VAT and ETMEAP cuts - to boost revenues, but still maintaining the utility's lowest fixed charge in the domestic market.

ETMEAP is the Greek-language acronym for Special Duty of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction.

Another reported measure is a decrease, from 10 to 5 percent, of a discount extended to customers that pay their bill on time.

Based on the reports, the ATHEX-listed utility wants to increase the charge for consumption of less than 2,000 kilowatts per four months, from 0,0946 per kilowatt currently, to 0.11058.

For consumption exceeding 2,000 over a four-month period, the rate will go to 0.11936, from 0.10252 today.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών