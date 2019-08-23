First corporate/business tax cut 'fixed', according to Greek PM Mitsotakis

Βy G. Kouros

Another highlight from Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis' wide-ranging interview to "Le Figaro" this week was an announcement that the first reduction in the corporate tax rate, from 28 to 24 percent, for 2019 profits has been fixed.

The current center-right government's goal is a further reduction, bringing down the tax rate to 20 percent - a long-standing pledge by the pro-reform and pro-market Mitsotakis while he was the main opposition leader.

The Greek leader's interview was published on the day he was received in Paris for talks by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The tax cut will also be accompanied by a reduction, as previously reported by "N", of a cut in the tax on dividends, from 10 to 5 percent.